Danny Lampo storms Paris (France) with Ebony Tour!

International Ghanaian afro dancehall artist Danny Lampo is currently in Paris for his Ebony tour after successfully performing in Reading which is his home, London,Northampton and leads.



The Ebony hit maker is still doing magic as his in Paris for the second phase of his tour.

Danny Lampo who was recently nominated in the Ghana music awards UK under the category of UK based afro pop artist of the year has been in the news for the past few weeks after being featured on BBC Introduction.

