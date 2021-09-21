From Diaspora

Danny Lampo storms Paris (France) with Ebony Tour!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Danny Lampo storms Paris (France) with Ebony Tour!
Danny Lampo storms Paris (France) with Ebony Tour! Photo Credit: Danny Lampo

International Ghanaian afro dancehall artist Danny Lampo is currently in Paris for his Ebony tour after successfully performing in Reading which is his home, London,Northampton and leads. 


The Ebony hit maker is still doing magic as his in Paris for the second phase of his tour.  

Danny Lampo who was recently nominated in the Ghana music awards UK under the category of UK based afro pop artist of the year has been in the news for the past few weeks after being featured on BBC Introduction. 

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Video: DJ Switch paid tribute to Ebony at Ghana DJ Awards 2018

Video: DJ Switch paid tribute to Ebony at Ghana DJ Awards 2018

7th May 2018
Week #16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

23rd April 2018
Week #15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

18th April 2018
Tribute to Ebony Reigns at the VGMA 2018

Video: Tribute to Ebony Reigns at the VGMA 2018

16th April 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker