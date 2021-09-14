PeeOnDaBeat earns attention of Grammy award-winning producers, Gehringer & Serban

US-based Ghanaian music producer, PeeOnDaBeat has received a heads up from Grammy award-winning producers Chris Gehringer and Serban Ghenea after making known his intentions to occupy their positions soon.

There’s a popular adage in our local parlance that says “Adepa na 3t))n ne ho” which translates to mean that good products sell themselves with little to no marketing at all.

That’s what Pee’s brand stands for as he has been recognized by his mentors, Chris Gehringer and Serban Ghenea (brains behind the music productions of several Grammy award-winning songs) via his IG post that they shared to their IG stories.

These legends have worked with the likes of the crème de la crème on the global music scene including Kanye West, Justin Beiber, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Kid Laroi, BTS, LilNas X among several others.

So for such big deals to repost a post they were mentioned in on the IG stories means that they have given some level of respect to the promising works of our very own US-based Ghanaian producer, PeeOnDaBeat.

In commenting on this feat, he stated, “Most Grammys won passed through their hands. Incase you are ignorant, Chris Gehringer masters most of the big Grammy songs.

Serban has been the one engineering all Usher, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber & most big records. Learning from them has been amazing and I told them I’ll replace them soon”.

PeeOnDaBeat’s tall list of clientele include the likes of Sarkodie (Fa Hooki Me), E.L (Koko), Samini (My Own), Shatta Wale (My Level), among several others that he has produced into hits.

