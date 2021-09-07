Wilma invades the Gospel music scene on a thankful note with debut single; I’m Grateful Lord

UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste Wilma believes Gratitude is a virtue every believer should have, hence, her latest single release titled; I’m Grateful Lord.

“Let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn’t learn a lot today, at least we learned a little, and if we didn’t learn a little, at least we didn’t get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn’t die; so, let us all be thankful.”

She explains this in a beautiful song titled ‘’I’m Grateful Lord’’ her maiden single. ‘’I reflected on all that I have been through during my short life here on earth.

The good and bad experiences, compared, weighed and concluded that God has been so good to me; and all I could say in return was I’m Grateful lord’’.

‘’I’m Grateful Lord’’ is now available on all digital music platforms for download and streaming.

About Wilma

Wilma is a Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter based in the UnitedY Kingdom. Her passion for gospel music has been from a tender age and had always loved to sing in church. Her aim is to reach, impact and transform many lives through her music.

