From Diaspora

Lippy: The UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeats showstopper!

He has just bagged 2 nominations in the upcoming GMA-UK!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 17 mins ago
Lippy: The UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeats showstopper!
Lippy: The UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeats showstopper! Photo Credit: Lippy

UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste, Lippy has earned two nominations in the UK-based Best Afrobeats artist and UK-based best collaboration of the year categories respectively of the pending Ghana Music Awards UK 2021.

The awards event is scheduled to for October 9th, 2021 in London.

Formerly known as Righteous P; he was a member of ‘Howls of Lords’ musical group from 2006 to 2009 when the group feel apart. ‘Me nye wo den’ was the only song the group released with a video. It was written and produced by Lippy.

They had about 16 songs which were never released. It featured established musicians like Kwabena Kwabena on ‘Sweet Things’; and Yoggi Doggi on ‘Ewuradwoa’, a few to mention. 

In 2012, he changed his stage name from Righteous P to Lippy. Same year, he released a song titled, ‘She be nice girl’ which featured Castro Underfaya.

He has released songs including  Abrabo, Give am (sisi mu den), Tonga reflix (official), NED Righteous P, Fresh Moko, Dance for me ft Efine, She Be Nice Gal ft Castro, My Kinda Love ft Medea, Love Don’t Love Me, Kr)or) Me ft Kwabena Kwabena, Ex-Girl and Body Go Lo ft K-Hi Bangit, She Gimme More ft Someone and Gizo Rapkinda, Boy-O-Metre (Dodge Wo) ft M.A, Odo Glue ft Joe Wilson, Christiana, Bu shia Me ft Ama Nova, Do it ft Ded Buddy, Supper Woman ft Castro, and Kill ‘Em ft Marvin Morgan.

He met and collaborated with Producer/Singer, K-Hi Bangit. They released ‘Ex Girl’ as a joint collaboration piece. The song earned nomination in the 2017 Ghana Music Awards 2017.

They performed at events like the Hiplife festival, Luton Carnival, afrobeats in London concert, Ghana Party In the Park, Ghana Music Awards UK (state year).

On 14th October, 2019; Lippy released an EP featuring big names in the Ghana industry such as Kwabena Kwabena “Krokro Me” (pamper me) and another song with Castro “Super Woman” and artists from Nigeria.

Lippy has been on Adom TV’s Ahosepe, hosted by Sister Sandy bi y3 guy and also on Underground TV, run by Jake de Snake.

In recent times, Lippy has been invited to a co-judge on a Canadian Pageant Show called Miss Alberta 2021. It would be broadcasted live on their Facebook page.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 17 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Heard Irene Logan's "More" single yet?

Heard Irene Logan’s “More” single yet?

3 days ago
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 34: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Akwaboah, others booked for maiden edition of; Africa Most Beautiful USA

Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Akwaboah, others booked for maiden edition of; Africa Most Beautiful USA

5 days ago
List Of Winners - 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

List Of Winners– 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker