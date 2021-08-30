From Diaspora

Klass Money releases More Money More Problems

Photo Credit: Klass Money

Klass Money has stormed once again into the Ghanaian-African music scene with a must-listen album titled ”More Money More Problems”; his 8th project.

The concept of the album comes after having a very difficult year of losing friends and family members due to death, dealing with the pandemic, and also an attempt on his life after leaving the club where he was almost shot.

Determined to rise to the top Klass delivers this LP filled with more passion, more club songs, and detailed and emotional rhymes of his experiences within the last year.

The album consists of Hiphop, Afro beats, and R&B which is sure to make a huge impact.

The Album is available on all music platforms, featured on Apple music African ”New Music” on Apple & iTunes, and debuted on Apple music’s Top 10 Albums Charts.

