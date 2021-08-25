C Burn shares stunning new visuals from Fante land for; Gold

US-based Ghanaian artist, C Burn is back in the limelight and this time with a colorful new video for his beguiling single, ‘Gold’.

Released as part of his ‘’A Lady’s Man’’ EP which dropped back in June, the crooner follows up with a striking set of visuals. Stream ‘’A Lady’s Man’’ EP here.

Shot and directed by Kofi Awuah II in the beautiful city of Cape Coast, Ghana, ‘Gold’ is accentuated with a rich blend of colors and culture, as well as the coastal livelihood of the region’s indigents.

The video revolves around C Burn and his golden-haired queen to be, while the two enjoy some infectious on-screen romance on the coastal front in scenes that range from sweeping to closeups, amid a flood of appealing colors.

Watch C Burn’s refreshing new video for ‘Gold’.







Instagram: officialcburn

Twitter: @officialcburn

Facebook: C BURN

