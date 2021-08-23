Ginius releases fun Summer EP; How It Feels

As part of a new series where Ginius delivers new music around her birthday, August 2nd, we have her second release ‘’How It Feels’’ following the August 2020 drop of her fully Amapiano project ‘’Happy to be Outside’’.

The aim of this EP, is for Ginius to showcase herself as more than an Amapiano artist, after feeling boxed in from her first release. Listen here

Considering herself an ‘’Afro blend’’ artist, listeners get to experience Ginius sensual Afro-soul vocals over her own stellar production which blends contemporary Afrobeat with other genres.

Being self-produced, Ginius relies on herself to be her very own ‘’powerhouse’’ but finds creativity can sometimes be limited without someone to bounce off.

Featuring Yung D3mz, Tori J and Freddie Gambini, Ginius states the collaboration process was exciting working with such big talents though the work was done remotely due to the limitations of the pandemic.

Initially the beat for ‘Make Me Feel’ was produced solely with Yung D3mz in mind, however, Tori J, upon hearing the track set the tone for the song which was then made complete with a second verse from Yung D3mz.

The inspiration behind the songs is the topic of love as during the week that it was produced, she was feeling a lot of love both platonic and romantic which easily translated into the lyrics.

The visualizer for ‘Tonight’ specifically, is very sexy, very sensual, the exact vibe and energy Ginius was going for.

Wrapping up the entire project within a week, every part of the EP creation process came natural to Ginius, balancing self-production and creatively directing visuals, the process itself embodied the fun Ginius hopes to convey through this project.

Follow Ginius on: Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!