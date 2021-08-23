Flexclusive’s Bisa KDei-assisted ‘Mona Lisa’ listed in Nigeria’s top 10 songs; clocks over 10k streams on Apple Music!

From Diaspora

Holland-based Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Flexclusive has released another banger, Mona Lisa, featuring multiple award-winning Ghanaian artist, Bisa Kdei.

The song entitled Mona Lisa is produced by Ghanaian hitmaker Mix Masta Garzy and has since garnered massive airplay nationwide. 

Mona Lisa is a melodic, highlife influenced tune that will get you in a dancing mood. The video is directed by Tayki Natives.

It is currently charting on Nigeria’s top 10 songs chart among big wigs in the game such as Wizkid, Davido and Burnaboy!

The song which is now available on all digital platforms has attained over 10,000 streams on Apple Music.

