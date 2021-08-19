Frenna & Jonna Fraser announce joint ‘New Wave’ album

After multiple hit singles they will be dropping their first full length collaboration. The fact that Frenna and Jonna Fraser get along well, both personally and musically has not gone unnoticed.

The two artists have released more than fifteen songs together in the past few years, and the list of musical collaborations is about to get an expansion as they will be releasing their first joint album next month.

Ova You’, the recently released first single, quickly amassed over a million streams on Spotify. With the immediate success of the new song, it looks like Frenna and Jonna Fraser have another hit on their hands.

This run began back in 2015 with ‘Famous’, a track which came about during the writing camp sessions for the Dutch record-breaking album ‘New Wave’.

The legendary album ‘New Wave‘ that allowed surprising collaborations for a new Dutch hip-hop generation, won many awards and provided a platform for up-and-coming talent.

The album was a milestone in Dutch pop music for several reasons, one of which is that the recordings brought Frenna and Jonna Fraser together for the first time.

Since then, the two have collaborated many times, dropping huge hits like ‘My Love’, ‘Ik Kom Bij Je’ (both released in 2016) and ‘Louboutin’ (2018).

It is common for artists to collaborate on songs, but a joint album by two big names like Frenna and Jonna Fraser is very rare. Both the title and release date will be announced soon.

