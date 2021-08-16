Mekamafo! Estelle Safowaa spotlights one of God’s attributes in latest single!

Burgeoning female Gospel act based in Australia, Estelle Safowaa, is out with a new single dubbed, Mekamafo – another perspective into the multifaceted nature of God.

Translated to mean an ‘Advocate’ or ‘Defence’, Mekamafo seeks to extol the amazing works of God in the life of a helpless soul that relies totally on Him.

Stationed atop a groovy one-drop reggae instrumentation, the song carries a desperate message that resounds with all and sundry who at one point in time, have been faced with life’s uncertain and unplanned challenges.

Produced by Ps Reindorf Owusu Bempah (Remnant Studios), co-produced by Francis Osei (Groove House Studios), mixed and mastered by Shaa, it’s your best bet in that midnight cry for help while praying or your go-to song that will accompany you through the daily hustle and tussle.

The eclectic songstress has previously served her teeming fans with edifying singles such as ‘Ma Ti Shock’ & ‘Favor’ and is set to flood the airwaves with more uplifting songs.

Being an instrumental lead singer in her days at Bantama Church of Pentecost and having served as a backing vocalist for several top gospel artistes in the nation over the years, she brings on board a unique blend of great experience in vocal delivery coupled with an anointing that will greatly bless listeners all over the world.

She is one of the Female Artist who has been able to incorporate the authentic sounds of Yaw Sarpong and Daughters of Glorious Jesus and still blends in with her unique sound and tone.

Stream her songs across all online music stores including Spotify. Boomplay and iTunes

Get interactive with Estelle across her socials below;

Facebook: Estelle Safowaa

Instagram: @EstelleSafowaa

YouTube: Ohemaa Safowaa

