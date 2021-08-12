Sam Asari’s ‘’Soul Searching’’ EP is an all-vibe affair

Released on all major streaming platforms worldwide, the quality of the compositions contained in Sam Asari’s debut ‘’Soul Searching’’ extended play leaves a refreshing aftertaste even on a third play through.

Rocking 6 songs and a guest artist in the frame of American artist, Joe O, ‘’Soul Searching’’ has all the fancy of a chart-topper; pristine beat selections, charming vocals and above all, a dynamic air of style.

Sam Asari’s blend of Afrobeat, Afroswing and Hip-Hop culminate in a stellar combo that feeds off the essence of his favorite acts; J Hus, Not3s, Wizkid and Burna Boy to name a few.

Not to be taken at face value, the cover art for ‘’Soul Searching’ is Sam’s visualization of the EP.

Reaching out to the depths of himself, the Ghanaian crooner unlocks his varying layers of being: each song being his key to the next; ‘’This EP is all about reaching out to the depths of me. It’s my journey to self-discovery, with each song representing a whole vibe and where I was mentally at the time’’.

The EP is adorned with smooth Afroswing songs like the ‘Come With Me’, ‘Panana’ and ‘Melodies’, as well as a tier of exhilarating songs that lean Hip-Hop; ‘Sauce’, ‘Beauty out of Pain’ featuring Joe O and ‘TTD’.

All songs flaunt much poise, wholly touching on a variety of themes centered on love. ‘’Soul Searching’’ is a blueprint to success for the young artist, effortlessly cruising him on autopilot to the big leagues

Listen to ‘’Soul Searching’’ here.

