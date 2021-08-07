Ova You: Frenna & Jonna Fraser drop new song

If you put all the collaborations between Frenna and Jonna Fraser in the last couple of years together, you get a playlist that lasts for more than an hour.

This catalogue is being expanded today with the brand new single and music video ‘Ova You’, which can be streamed and watched on all platforms as of today.

Frenna and Jonna Fraser’s first collaboration ‘Famous’ reached the ears of the public very quickly.

Since then, the two have sought each other out many times, dropping huge hits like ‘My Love’, ‘Ik Kom Bij Je’ (both released in 2016) and ‘Louboutin’ (2018).

It’s no exaggeration to say that both Frenna and Jonna Fraser are among the most popular artists in the Netherlands.

‘Ova You’ is an equally melancholic and danceable track produced by Jordan Wayne alongside Vanno & Churchbwoy, in which the two once again manage to find each other well.

The clip was recently shot in Croatia and was directed by Badflavor.

