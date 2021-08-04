Kay Bryn Grabs GMA-UK Nomination; set to drop new single; Dede

Kay Bryn is a UK based Ghanaian artiste hailing from the streets of London. His passion for music grew strongly on the runway. A prolific Afrobeat artiste, a runway model (Kobby The Model) and a coach.

“Dede” means Noise, to be depressed is a constant feeling of sadness and loss of interest, which stops one from doing normal activities.



Also, growing up, I’ve witnessed people suffer from depression and mental health. So, I decided to carry a message to everyone who’s in the state of depression or suffering mental health through my music to cheer them up.

This song titled “Dede” simply says it’s not the end of the world and whatever you are going through, put it away, come let’s dance, party and put all sorrows away.

Evans Abraham Atta known by the stage name as Kay Bryn, is a Ghanaian AfroPop/Afrobeat singer-songwriter-artiste and a model from the Oil City Takoradi, Ghana but currently based in UK.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the western region on the 6th of July in Takoradi Kay Bryn spent his childhood days schooling in Ghana. He attended St. Mary Boys Senior High School and later relocated to the UK in 2015 to further his education at the Bracknell and Wokingham College.

His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him a few nominations which includes the Ghana Music Awards UK and Western Music Awards in Ghana.

Apart from music, Kay Bryn is a runway model and a model coach who has been on various runways including Leicester fashion week and London fashion week for which he was crowned Best Male Model Of The Year in 2018.

Lethal combination of modelling and music makes him the complete performer and unique in his forte.

