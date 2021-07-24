We Meuve! DJ Paak has dropped the best summer anthem

UK-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Paak, who has been relentlessly working to produce hit after hit, releases a summer anthem and he calls it “We Meuve“.

With the major setbacks the past year has brought, the track “We Move” is essentially telling us that no matter what life brings we must “meuveeee” and should not be deterred, for greatness must be attained no matter the hindrances!!

As a song meant to inspire determination and positive vibes universally, it’s curated to have a cosmopolitan vibe like no other.

Stream Audio here – https://ingroov.es/we-meuve

This is evident in its afro-cultural diversity from the four artists on the song being: Shady Humble who is the lead singer of the We The Family [wTF] and brings his rich Nigeria heritage.

The sensational British Ivorian artist Mr Oulala who is an Afro trap singer/rapper made a name for himself through his group Afrotrap x Afro Jaii and getting much clout in the midlands with his captivating deep voice,

The jaw dropping artist TheOnlyRLS who was born in Amsterdam but is based in the UK. With releases such as; Treasure and Lock off Ft. Amerado, under his wing and is ever so proud to show off his strong Ghanaian culture. RLS stands on set to transform the Afro-beat sound we are all familiar with.

Speaking of doing it for the culture, these great artists in their own right are pushing afrobeat from the city of Coventry, UK to the world.

