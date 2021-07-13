Gibrilville captures the messy intricacies of love with ‘Kilodey’

Gibrilville has in recent times displayed his menacing, freewheeling way of music making through his rap-inclined tracks as heard on his new jam; Kilodey.

After winning ‘’Rising Artist of the Year’’ at the 2021 Akademia Music Awards, he returned that same year with the scintillating ‘Screwface’ where he exuded his confident and boisterous self.

But the versatile artist has come forward with a brand new melodic fresh offering titled ‘Kilodey’.

Linking up with foremost Nigerian beat architect, Jay Synths, Gibrilville immerses himself in the soothing blend of piano melodies and slick percussion, sounding so lush and comfortable.

Here, he offers assuring words to his love interest, dotting over with his appealing aura.

Also known as Gibril da African aka Foreign Exchange Hustler, Gibrilville has collaborated and shared stages with M1 (Dead Prez), Meta and the Cornerstones, Wanlov the Kubolor, M3NSA and has worked with producers, QC Funk, Eric Matlock aka Coptic, DJ Child, K Jones, Divided Souls and more.

‘Kilodey’ offers assuring words to his love interest, dotting over with his appealing aura. In a delightful, affectionate tune, Gibrilville continues to assert himself as a trailblazer in the creative world.

Instagram: gibrilville

Twitter: @gibrilville

Facebook: Gibrilville

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!