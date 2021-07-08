Raz & Afla say it’s time ‘We Go Dance’

Raz & Afla are the rarest of combos who between them carry the raw talent, and creativity of a full symphony orchestra.

Their tried and tested transcontinental chemistry has brought them plaudits and success across the dance community from heavyweight labels, producers, DJs, and promoters waiting in line to work with Raz, the Hackney-based producer, and Afla, the Ghanaian / London based musical maestro who once again deliver an Afrobeat floor filler for summer 2021 poignantly entitled ‘We Go Dance’.

Raz explains, “The track was recorded at Fossil Studios in London just before the Covid pandemic and this will be our first R&A release on Fossil Sounds, my label.

This is a feel-good, uptempo afrobeat track fusing the sounds of Ghana and UK dance cultures.”

Organic percussion, infectious grooves, lush vocal hooks, and analogue synths are taking the track on a jacking cosmic journey through the entire African continent and beyond.

Ghanaian vocalist and percussionist Afla Sackey has collaborated with many well-established musicians including Sun Ra, Ginger Baker, Tony Allen, Seun Kuti, and Dele Sosimi.

While Raz Olsher has worked with an array of artists including Basement Jaxx, Nathaniel Rateliff, Krust, and MJ Cole.

On this track, Afla inflects in his inimitable style and Ghanaian dialect, “Let’s go! We will dance.”

‘We Go Dance’ is being released at the beginning of the summer in time for the re-opening of festivals and raves across the world.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!