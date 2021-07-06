Frenna’s fan favourite ‘Django’ is finally out!

From Diaspora

Photo Credit: Frenna

The new track that Frenna premiered last month during the Frenna x Tommy Jeans Lockdown Session is finally available for worldwide listening.

The summer track that fans kept asking about in the comments on YouTube and Instagram, is titled ‘Django’ and is released along with a stunning music video.

In front of the camera in the Tommy Jeans studio, Frenna and his 777 Band recently played a few tracks from his latest album Highest live in Amsterdam. Among these tracks was a new unreleased afrobeat song that immediately drew a lot of attention.

The sound matches Frenna’s new international sound, which was already clearly expressed on his latest album. With rapidly rising popularity in France, Africa, and the UK, Frenna proved his fanbase reaches far further than the Dutch borders.

He recently shut down Place de La République in Paris to celebrate La Fête de la Musique and the start of Paris Fashion Week in legendary style, delighting thousands of French fans with a street performance.

Now that the clubs are finally open again, it is guaranteed that ‘Django’’, produced by LJ & El Lider, will shake up the dance floors. Frenna confirms:

I can’t wait to play this song in clubs and festivals this summer, keep an eye out for my Lowlands performance where I will definitely rock this one together with my band.

The sexy music video was directed by Rigel Kilston from Amsterdam’s Splash Studios..

The full performance clip got a striking laser look created by light artists Nick Verstand and Wes Broersen, who previously worked with Eefje de Visser, Joep Beving, and Björk among others. The art direction is done by industry veteran Mr. Wix.

