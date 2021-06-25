Right Now! Eazzy inspires with new song

One thing you can always expect from Eazzy is, you are going to get relevant, heartfelt music and deep lyrical content, especially in these unpredictable times.

After his 2020 feature on Bridge Music’s studio album, ‘Vulnerable Vol.1’, Eazzy released his first single, ‘Too Much’ in October 2020 which debuted at #2 on the Step FWD’s UK Christian Chart for Afrobeat/Reggae.

This time around, Eazzy reunites with his former group member (JBC) and producer Jaylow alongside one of Canada’s finest – Kojo Dave!

Coming through with a signature Afro-pop sound, Eazzy who originally hails from the motherland Ghana, speaks about being a light and living free.

The single combines Eazzy’s unique voice and flows with an unforgettable hook by Kojo Dave.

The message inspires listeners – “Although life isn’t easy at times, you’ve got God on your side!”

Having shared the stage with the likes of Erica Campbell, Triple O, Faith Child, Guvna B, Charles Dada and toured the UK in renowned venues including the Eventim Apollo and The Lighthouse, Eazzy is set on being a light in his generation.

With this single produced by Jaylow (Burna Boy’s band, ‘The Outsiders’) it’s only a matter of time until the EP, ‘Spaceship’ is launched (no pun intended!).

The single was released on June 18 and is available on all online stores.

