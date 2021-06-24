Ghana’s DonaeO working on a joint with Nigeria’s DJ Cuppy

Renowned British-Ghanaian act, DonaeO is poised to collaborate ona track with DJ Cuppy – daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Otedola.

DJ Cuppy recently shared how she felt when her first album came out and it was criticized by Nigerians. The ‘Jollof On The Jet’ crooner said she’s been nervous about making new music since then.

The billionaire daughter said she’s been nervous about making new music because she felt lost in her direction. Sharing a cute photo with British singer Donaeo, the Nigerian artiste said he got her back in the studio.

Commenting on their studio session together, Donaeo wrote,” It was such a pleasure and honour working with this extremely talented and beautiful soul. @cuppymusic thank you for bringing the vibes”.

The singer’s fans and followers took to her comment section to shower her with beautiful compliments.

According to Cuppy, she is about to make tunes with a legend.

