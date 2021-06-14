Quarantine inspired me to write ’11PM in Toronto’ – Maame Gyiwuo

Upcoming R&B/Pop artist from Toronto, Maame Gyiwuo releases her new single “11 PM in Toronto” prod. Bvtman now out on all platforms.

“11 PM In Toronto” produced by Bvtman was made during quarantine. Maame wanted to write a song that everyone can vibe to, having that chill late night vibe.

Maame Gyiwuo

Whether you’re out for a walk, driving around in the city, or need to relax, the song will be perfect for the occasion. Maame Gyiwuo is a 23 year old R&B/Pop artist from Mississauga.

Download/Stream 11 PM in Toronto here – https://linktr.ee/Maameg

You may have recognized her from her accomplishments in the music scene. Winning studio time at Metalworks Studio after winning a high school singing competition, She has performed in her city and in the GTA participating in open mics.

As well as talent competitions such as: Teens Idol for Honey Festival, Rising Star CNE, Talent Nation at Hard Rock Cafe, Living Arts Centre and many more.

Quarantine has inspired Maame to write more and led her to this hit single “11PM in Toronto”. The song was made to make people feel good and Maame plans to release more music this summer.

Maame plans to travel to Ghana and perform her new songs as well as make afrobeat music in the future whiles there.

Social Media Links:

https://twitter.com/MaameGyiwuo

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3MCFVTKqgHWtFFIFE711T9

https://www.instagram.com/maameg_music

https://www.tiktok.com/@maamegyiwuo

