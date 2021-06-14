From Diaspora

Quarantine inspired me to write ’11PM in Toronto’ – Maame Gyiwuo

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Quarantine inspired me to write '11PM in Toronto' - Maame Gyiwuo
Quarantine inspired me to write '11PM in Toronto' - Maame Gyiwuo. Photo Credit: Maame Gyiwuo

Upcoming R&B/Pop artist from Toronto, Maame Gyiwuo releases her new single “11 PM in Toronto” prod. Bvtman now out on all platforms.

“11 PM In Toronto” produced by Bvtman was made during quarantine. Maame wanted to write a song that everyone can vibe to, having that chill late night vibe.

Quarantine inspired me to write '11PM in Toronto' - Maame Gyiwuo
Maame Gyiwuo

Whether you’re out for a walk, driving around in the city, or need to relax, the song will be perfect for the occasion. Maame Gyiwuo is a 23 year old R&B/Pop artist from Mississauga.

Download/Stream 11 PM in Toronto herehttps://linktr.ee/Maameg

You may have recognized her from her accomplishments in the music scene. Winning studio time at Metalworks Studio after winning a high school singing competition, She has performed in her city and in the GTA participating in open mics.

As well as talent competitions such as: Teens Idol for Honey Festival, Rising Star CNE, Talent Nation at Hard Rock Cafe, Living Arts Centre and many more.

Quarantine has inspired Maame to write more and led her to this hit single “11PM in Toronto”. The song was made to make people feel good and Maame plans to release more music this summer.

Maame plans to travel to Ghana and perform her new songs as well as make afrobeat music in the future whiles there.

Social Media Links:
https://twitter.com/MaameGyiwuo
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3MCFVTKqgHWtFFIFE711T9
https://www.instagram.com/maameg_music
https://www.tiktok.com/@maamegyiwuo

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

It's mid-year, times are hard, resolutions unmet but 'WOBƐDI ADANSEƐ' - Piesie Esther

It’s mid-year, times are hard, resolutions unmet but ‘Wobɛdi Adanseɛ’ – Piesie Esther

5 days ago
Francis Amo throws weight behind GHAMRO's plot to bill churches

Francis Amo throws weight behind GHAMRO’s plot to bill churches

5 days ago
It's about time we do with Highlife, what Nigeria has done with Afrobeats - Nanky

It’s about time we do with Highlife, what Nigeria has done with Afrobeats – Nanky

6 days ago
Minister of Education slates 2022 for completion of Ghana's 1st Creative Arts School

Minister of Education slates 2022 for completion of Ghana’s 1st Creative Arts School

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker