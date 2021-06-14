From Diaspora

Oh3rma's 'All My Life' enfolds her emotional distress in a sheath of beauty

Backed by stellar acclaim on her debut single ‘Me Again’, US-based songbird, Oh3rma flies through with yet another song ‘All My Life’; another solo attempt that tags producer, Ransom Beats, bringing her very fruity vocals to life.

The Alté star’s latest song captures glimpses of her emotional state, which is quickly apparent after her first run of lyrics. Oh3rma’s tone and cadence are no miss either, with every note of her 3-minute distress a constant proof of her grace. Stream/listen here.

‘’All My Life is all about losing the one(s) you love, inspite of doing everything right. It’s in line with my previous release ‘Me Again’ and personal trauma of having been through a toxic 3-year relationship staged by lies and deceit’’, expresses Oh3rma.

Oh3rma’s discography may be relatively young, but her two attempts are moving and well primed for the fledging songbird to take the skies. ‘All My Life’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here:

Instagram: oh3rma Twitter: @aphricangal

