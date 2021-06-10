Confidence Haugen, Mark Darlington, Freddie Annan & others appointed as Academy members of GMA UK

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK have selected the Academy members for the 2021 edition of the awards.

The 9 member team is headed by Freddie Annan with support from Confidence Haugen, Mark Darlington, Ato Brown Anderson,Valentine Nyann, Ludwig, Teddy Abrokwah, Kweku Manko and Kweku Ibrahim Badu.

Five out of the nine appointed members are existing members of the Academy whiles four of the namesLudwig, Teddy Abrokwah, Kweku Manko and Kweku Ibrahim Badu are new addition.

According to the organizers, unveiling of their Academy members to the public is part of the process of making the scheme fair and transparent.

They also added that their main mandate is to assist the board to select nominees and winners for the event.

Currently, the organizers have opened nominations from 25th May which is expected to close on 22nd June, 2021.

The main event of the awards is expected to be held in the United Kingdom on October 9, 2021.

