From Diaspora

DJ Akuaa enlists Kuami Eugene for new Black Girl Magic anthem; Yes Cocoa

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
DJ Akuaa enlists Kuami Eugene for new Black Girl Magic anthem ‘Yes Cocoa’
DJ Akuaa enlists Kuami Eugene for new Black Girl Magic anthem ‘Yes Cocoa’ Photo Credit: DJ Akuaa

The electrifying disc jockey, DJ Akuaa‘s new collaboration, ‘Yes Cocoa’ arrives right in time for summer featuring reigning VGMA ‘’Artist of the Year’’ Kuami Eugene, together with a music video that totally slaps.

‘Yes Cocoa’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Graced by a classic-sounding Hiplife tone, the song has Kuami Eugene‘s piercing vocals effortlessly slot in to buoy up the very melodic production, as he primes DJ Akuaa for her lyrical take over; one she successfully executes with a stellar verse that showcases her capacity as an all-round music contender.

‘Yes Cocoa’ is DJ Akuaa’s ode to the #BlackGirlMagic movement, transcribing the appeal and beauty of the African woman’s shade to the world’s love for chocolate drinks; or as it’s popularly known in Ghana, ‘’yes cocoa’’. DJ Akuaa has a certified crowd-pleaser on her hands.

A fond personality, Akuaa ‘’DaSpinstress’’ is an award-winning US-based Ghanaian disc jockey, who’s power to enchant any crowd is uncanny.


AK 113.jpg

Such finesse, coupled with her inclusive music reach; Dance, House, Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Highlife, Soca, Dancehall etc., has seen the young personality embed a mark in prominent American cities and states like DC, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania and home country of Ghana.


AK 111.jpg

Her music cache is wide ranging as well, with the disc jockey releasing a plethora of songs; ‘Poppin’ featuring Kweku Afro, ‘Marry Me’ featuring Bisa Kdei and ‘Sing For Me’ featuring Joey B & Bisa Kdei to name a few.


AK 114.jpg

Instagram: djakuaa Twitter: @DjAkuaa Facebook: DJ Akuaa – DaSpinstress

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

No Fugazy by Sarkodie

2021 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

9th May 2021
Boys abrɛ! Kwame Yogot details 11-yr journey to stardom

Boys abrɛ! Kwame Yogot details 11-yr journey to stardom

2nd May 2021
No Fugazy by Sarkodie

2021 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2nd May 2021
Dollar On You by Kuami Eugene

Video: Dollar On You by Kuami Eugene

30th April 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker