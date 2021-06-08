DJ Akuaa enlists Kuami Eugene for new Black Girl Magic anthem ‘Yes Cocoa’

The electrifying disc jockey, DJ Akuaa‘s new collaboration, ‘Yes Cocoa’ arrives right in time for summer featuring reigning VGMA ‘’Artist of the Year’’ Kuami Eugene, together with a music video that totally slaps.

‘Yes Cocoa’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Graced by a classic-sounding Hiplife tone, the song has Kuami Eugene‘s piercing vocals effortlessly slot in to buoy up the very melodic production, as he primes DJ Akuaa for her lyrical take over; one she successfully executes with a stellar verse that showcases her capacity as an all-round music contender.

‘Yes Cocoa’ is DJ Akuaa’s ode to the #BlackGirlMagic movement, transcribing the appeal and beauty of the African woman’s shade to the world’s love for chocolate drinks; or as it’s popularly known in Ghana, ‘’yes cocoa’’. DJ Akuaa has a certified crowd-pleaser on her hands.

A fond personality, Akuaa ‘’DaSpinstress’’ is an award-winning US-based Ghanaian disc jockey, who’s power to enchant any crowd is uncanny.





Such finesse, coupled with her inclusive music reach; Dance, House, Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Highlife, Soca, Dancehall etc., has seen the young personality embed a mark in prominent American cities and states like DC, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania and home country of Ghana.





Her music cache is wide ranging as well, with the disc jockey releasing a plethora of songs; ‘Poppin’ featuring Kweku Afro, ‘Marry Me’ featuring Bisa Kdei and ‘Sing For Me’ featuring Joey B & Bisa Kdei to name a few.





Instagram: djakuaa Twitter: @DjAkuaa Facebook: DJ Akuaa – DaSpinstress

