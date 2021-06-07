Philly D’s ‘’Voice Notes and Therapy’’ EP is an all-inclusive debut on steroids

Boasting a 10-song tracklist, ‘Mo Salah’ sticks out as Voice Notes and Therapy EP’s most familiar, having dropped earlier this year as a fun and well accepted single by Philly D

But there’s a lot shine on display, with Philly D’s ‘Intro’ and outro, ‘Misunderstood’, being the EP’s most poignant and hardcore rap songs. Listen/stream here.

There’s also a slew of magnetic Afroswing and Afrobeat gems on the artist’s plate; ‘Need You’ (feat. Ami), ‘Cinderella’ (feat. Nico M), ‘Sweet Talker’, ‘On My Lyca’ (feat. Shak Omar) and ‘Kit Kat’, all of which slide in, ready to sweep fans into an ambience of glee.

There are definitely moments that stand out on the rapper’s debut; ‘Intro’, ‘419’ (feat. Hash), ‘Sweet Talker‘ and ‘Misunderstood’ to name a few, infusing ‘’Voice Notes and Therapy’’ with sheer brilliance; one bent to positively mould Philly D’s musical career.





Philly D is a Ghanaian-UK rapper, currently based in the city of Liverpool. He’s most noted for his style of music which encompasses Drill, Afroswing and Afrobeat genres.

Born in Ghana as Philip Kojo Amankona Djan, the prospective talent entered the music arena under the alias Philly D; a stage name he has stuck with to this day, manifesting his age-long passion for making music.

His inspiration comes from some of the UK’s leading artists; J Hus, Santan Dave and Headie One, as well as Hip-Hop veteran, Lauryn Hill, all drenched in his love for old school Ghanaian Hiplife and Highlife classics.







