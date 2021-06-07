‘Azagaza’ season is here as Wayo Tookid unleashes new single and video

Atlanta-based Ghanaian music genius, Wayo Tookid is hitting 2021 with a fresh new sound that he names as ‘Azagaza’

After hitting Accra radio charts with his single ‘Muscatella’ featuring Joey B, he followed up with ‘Champion Banana’ for his ever-flourishing fan base. He made yet another classic titled ‘Say Yes’ which was a Hiplife tune with a modern spin to it.

It’s available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

If you’ve been wondering where the amazing writer is, well your questions are about to get answered as we chanced upon the release of a much-awaited ‘Azagaza’.

The laid-back vocals of Tookid coupled with a complementary beat from Shizzi is what you have been waiting for. This is what we can best describe as a perfect fusion of both melody and harmony; with Wayo Tookid singing and playfully rapping over the distinct strings.





‘Azagaza’ is a sonic representation of the new sound of Africa to the world. It blends traditional sounds with contemporary lyrics and melodies in a very interesting way.

It’s a brilliant salute to what we imagine African music to be – an authentic African sound with international appeal. The song is a danceable head-nodding earworm that will have you grooving all day and comes with accompanying visuals directed by Marqx Eleven.

Kwadjo Wayo, popularly known as Wayo Tookid, started his music career in Atlanta, Georgia where he was raised. In between his travels to Ghana, his home country. He developed a taste for both Highlife, Hip-Hop and Trap.

His wide range of music from R&B, Hip-Hop and Highlife makes him a refreshing vibe in the Ghanaian music scene.

Instagram: wayotookid

Twitter: @t00kid

Facebook: Tookid

