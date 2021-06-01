The New Chapter! Jagonzy to insert debut album on June 25th

The New Chapter Album is a beautiful well designed great body of work, executive produced by comic actor, and international multiple award winning promoter Julian Asiedu AKA Jagonzy.

According to Jagonzy, this project started last year March when the pandemic started.

Our first tour concert of the year with reggae dancehall artist Stonebwoy got postponed after playing a couple of shows due to the pandemic so decided to finish up a plan I had in mind years ago.

An album! A Vision! My story put together by the help of these amazing talents that I believe in.

A Project to inspire change, a full body of work that connects me to the real world, a mark that I want to leave not only in the industry but the effect that I want to leave on people, something different, something fresh and new from what we have already seen and heard.

It’s something meaningful that can connect these talents on our continent together through music, hence THE NE W CHAPTER. The new chapter project consist of 26 songs in which 18 songs will be on the album. 50 talented artists from countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Mexico,Uk, Liberia, Namibia, Barbados and Jamaica.

7 producers and 5 video directors. Album is set to be released Friday June 25th followed by a release party in the state of the Minnesota on Saturday June 26th with a lot of surprises coming through.

Jagonzy has promoted, organized sold out shows, concerts, parties and worked with artist like the legendary Kojo Antwi, Bisa Kdei, Kwaw Kese, Edem, Ahkan of Ruff and Smooth Fame, Medikal, Keche, Gemini, liberian superstar Scientific, Raskuku, Flowking King Stone, Stonebwoy Amerado, Felinuna, Artical wan, Luta, and new talents on the new chapter album

Artists on the new chapter project include; Jagonzy, Kwame Nkrumah Jnr, Kasiebo, Ciiker, Daddy Rich, Tee Rhymes, Ace, longation, 31May, Article Wan, Kurl songs, Feli Nuna, Luta, Digytal, Eli Ellyment, Tap, Cic, Jamin beats mobeatz, Kahpun, Dedebah, Aligata, Kashion, Eco Zeal, Praise Kusi, Cy The Voice, Kweku Afro, Amerado, Maa Adwoa, Lesdo, H.Hardy, Mike-O, Cilla Ramos, Darich, Lizmon, Skrypt, Rich Goone, B.Ryt, Rob K, Tendxyi, Gabriel, Rison, Young Chicky, gODAH, Lyrical ABK, Rider, Joe Whillie, Esco BabyBoy, E.N.E Yatt

Producers on the new chaper project include; Babaloke, Freddo beats, Qholabeatz beats, Lexys,The Royal Waev, KeyMix, Swanzy Beats, Berjal Musik

Directors on the new chapter project include; Kp Selorm, Cobby Twum, Sam Armstrong, H.Hardy, rimles creatives.

