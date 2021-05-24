Party Abroad: Blackstarx release maiden album

Ghanaian musicians living in the diaspora seem to be showing their musical prowess lately by giving quite a tougher competition to their fellows living here in Ghana.

Apart from their foreign audience, they put much effort into catching the attention of their Ghanian audience – a gesture which is deemed laudable.

Their foreign influence exposes them to bigger opportunities and must be given the needed support to bag all the international deals and break boundaries.

Over 10 years, this music duo – Blackstarx, an afrobeats band based in Phoenix, Arizona has affectionately promoted Ghana with their craft.

Blackstarx is a 2-member band that grew up in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Over 10 years journey in the music space, Blackstarx has formally unleashed their maiden studio album dubbed ‘Party Abroad’.

Download/Stream here – https://songwhip.com/blackstarx/party-abroad

An 8 tracks studio album that has hired the services of some top Ghanaian musicians. Notable among these featured artists in the afrobeat gem, Kelvyn Boy.

The album as by Blackstarx is a “guaranteed vibe to put you in a good mood”.

