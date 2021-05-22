‘Voices for Justice’: Producer, T E M P O gives ‘Upheaval’ spin to legendary song to fight societal ills

Executive producer, Horace Tempo has served Africa an unforgettable gem on his high energy spin of ‘Upheaval’ – the 1988 track by legendary Benin Republic’s, Nel Oliver.

We all appreciate some nostalgia especially when it comes in the form of timeless music.

‘Upheaval’ was originally recorded to support Nelson Mandela as he championed the fight against apartheid and racial segregation in South Africa.

This new rendition of ‘Upheaval’ by T E M P O draws from the spirit of the original as it seeks to address the different forms of injustices including racism and corruption that exist in our modern day.

T E M P O is skyrocketing to new levels of success and his music career will undoubtedly exceed all expectations. T E M P O is certainly a producer you want to keep an eye on over the next couple of months and long into the future.

Listen to T E M P O’s ‘Upheaval’ remix here: https://orcd.co/upheaval

Instagram: tempoiam

Facebook: Horace Tempo

