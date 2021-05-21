Submissions for 5th Edition of Ghana Music Awards UK open!

The Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK) has opened the submission for nomination for all musicians and other related crafts ahead of its 5th Edition.

This announcement was made on their Instagram page urging musicians and producers whose works fall within the calendar year from 1st April 2020 to 31st March 2021to submit their songs through the link they provided in their statement.

The statement also revealed that the submission of songs begins on 25th May to 22nd June 2021. Also, the 5th anniversary comes off on the 9th of October 2021.

Read their caption below: Submissions for the 5th Edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 is officially open! For more about GMAUK21 submissions, log on to www.gmauk.co.uk/submissions and follow our socials on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook @ghanamusicawardsuk

