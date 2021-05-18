Rison set to bless the airwaves with new single; Aye

One artiste undoubtedly carrying enviable attributes as confirmed by his incoming ‘Aye’ single is Rison – a Ghanaian/Nigerian recording artiste, songwriter and a performer based in the USA.

It’s one thing to be doing music and another thing to tell a story through your sound but having them both volume the magnitude of the craft.

Rison after his latest smash “Nobody has to know “ is back with a new one “AYE” Where he talks about the Reassurance of his love for his woman.

The style of the song is a combination of Afro pop and Afro beat and it was produced by Nektunez.

It has the vintage feeling of Fela Kuti and also a newer modern sounds of Burna boy and Wizkid. Which is no surprise since he talks about wizkid having a big influence on his style of music.

The singer has promised his fans more music after “Aye”, In an interview with Mc Coaches of Starbuzz Music he said;

“I am always recording, have quite a number of unreleased joints looking for the perfect timing to release them”

The release of AYE is scheduled for Friday May 21st 2021 so music lovers should be on the lookout for another classic from the singer.

Pre-Order “Aye” on all streaming platforms with this link

