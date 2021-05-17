From Diaspora

Yxng Jiggy and Luchiez team up for lavish new single and video 'C Dior'

Yxng Jiggy and Luchiez team up for lavish new single and video ‘C Dior’
Photo Credit: Yxng Jiggy

Yxng Jiggy shares a trendy set of rhythms and eye-popping visuals on his new-new ‘C Dior’, featuring none other than Luchiez.

It’s all about the high fashion and opulence on ‘C Dior’ and THEBOYJEMENFOU directed video leans in on that fact. Get ‘C Dior’ on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

The videographer takes fans on a trippy ride, with bursts of saturated colors drenching some sultry shots that have girls dancing and Jiggy’s clique at a gambling table.

There’s also some handy on-screen lyrics that weirdly feel right at home, incase you want to jot down some of the ill rhymes.

The two acts bring back the working formula of their previous collaboration, ‘No Gidigidi’ – bouncy vocals and laidback flows that sit right, but the energy here is different.

‘’C Dior (C Dior), Louboutin (Louboutin)/Check the sauce, nigga what you think? (What you think?)’’.

Instagram: yxngjiggy
Twitter: @Yxng_jiggy
Facebook: Kwvme Jnr

