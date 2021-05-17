Talking Stages: Slim Kofi shows the way to communicate the vibes

Netherlands-based artist, Slim Kofi channels his determination, energy and positivity on his newly released single titled Talking Stages, produced Mitchell Yard.

In 2017 Slim Kofi arrived in the Netherlands with only one wish: to make his dream of musician come true. As a result, he signed a deal with Avalon Music in 2017, after FLEXMUSIC in 2018, an affiliate of Sony Music Denmark, and now he’s gone independent.

Kofi distinguishes himself with his self-proclaimed “Afrocan Sound”, where he makes a blend of Ghanaian, Moroccan and Western influences.

This tropical vibe echoes even more in all his releases, with song such as Tingele produced by SRNO hitting 1.3million streams on Spotify, Lean Back with MC Rudy Jones, Wata Bam Bam ft. Ice Prince, the 9weeks of Kofi produced by Dustin Lenji in which he released 1 song per week during 9 consecutive weeks and consequently was pronounced artist of the week on FunX radio; and many more releases.

Slim Kofi’s determination, energy and positivity can also be felt in his shows. The audience can always be found on the dance floor with a smile and a swing! Opening major acts such as 50 cent in Ahoy (Rotterdam) & Royal Arena (Copenhaguen) and Wizkid, Timaya & many more!

We all have that one girl that we will adapt for, Talking Stages is about taking the time & energy to get to know someone special but also a way to communicate the vibes you are bringing to the table.

“I chose this title & single as my next release because of my correspondent releases, in a way this “Talking Stages” with the relationship I want to build with my music lovers” (Slim Kofi)

