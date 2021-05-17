Oh3rma serves fans a delightful Alté masterstroke on debut single; Me Again

Born and raised in Bronx, NY, United States – Ghanaian Afrobeat/Alte crooner, Oh3rma has shot to stardom with her honey-glazed vocals and impressive songwriting range exhibited on her debut single; Me Again.

‘Me Again’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

The talented artist who was christened, Gifty Afram at birth is out with her debut single titled ‘Me Again’ and it is certainly poised to be a record that would send shockwaves through the industry.

The song narrates how Oh3rma turned her pain into passion. ‘’Me Again expresses how a woman deals with her emotions through the darkest moments in her life.

Having been through a 3-year toxic relationship built on lies and deceit, Oh3rma channeled the pain of that experience to inspire the creation of such a powerful song’’.

Oh3rma’s gift with storytelling shines through the lyrics bringing to bare experiences a lot of people can relate to in their love lives.

Beyond it all, the story is climaxed with redemption showing the strength we all have to overcome everything no matter how grave and painstaking.

Instagram: oh3rma

Twitter: @aphricangal

