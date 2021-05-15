Raz & Afla reunite for Afro House EP ‘Benwa Marafi’

The new sub-label is a creative space dedicated to the essence of Afro and the first single to come out on it sees Raz & Afla reunite with an inimitable two-tracker that resounds AfroZone’s vision in perfect elocution.

Educing from their tried, tested and proven transcontinental chemistry, the Hackney-based producer and Ghanaian musical maestro render their ‘Benwa Marafi’ EP, a forward-thinking manifestation of Afro House that breathes the past in unison with the present.

Quixotic melodies, airy riffs tread ‘Benwa Marafi’’s sensual rhythm while elegant electronic tweaks and effervescent synths lend a subtle cosmic touch that unravels a celestial perspective from which earth is one entity.

‘Shake It Mama’ rounds off the EP, shaking loose and breaking beat in a vast acoustic space, wallowing in a kaleidoscope of Afro-infused raw materials, mechanical modulations and funky sonic juxtapositions.

