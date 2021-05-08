From Diaspora

DJ Wyse grabs 4 enviable nominations at Adonko Ghana Music Awards USA – 2021

Vote for DJ Wyse via Facebook now!

DJ Wyse grabs 4 enviable nominations at Ghana Music Awards USA - 2021
DJ Wyse grabs 4 enviable nominations at Ghana Music Awards USA - 2021

Ghana’s very own DJ/artiste – DJ Wyse based in Massachusetts, USA has bagged multiple nominations in the 2021 Ghana Music Awards, USA.

He has been nominated for the following 4 Categories in this years Ghana Music Awards USA – 2021;

US BASED ENTERTAINMENT MC/DJ OF YHE YEAR.

US BASED MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (MAMI SANKA)

US BASED DISCOVERY ACT OF THE YEAR

BEST INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR. (TRAPPING SARP GEE, UZI BABE & BIZELL)

Procedures to follow in ensuring he wins in all 4 categories include;

1. Liking Ghana Music Awards- USA socials and the posts on Facebook via these links; US BASED ENTERTAINMENT MC/DJ OF YHE YEAR US BASED MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR(MAMI SANKA US BASED DISCOVERY ACT OF THE YEAR BEST INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR. (TRAPPING SARP GEE, UZI BABE & BIZELL)

He has become a recognizable face in Ghana and beyond, following the release of his single titled ‘Mame Sanka which is a sweet preview of much more to come from Wyse Music.

DJ Wyse has played exciting gigs, including a standout performance at Worcester Caribbean Carnival and New England African Festival.

He has Deejayed for artistes such P Square (Nigeria), Diamond Platinum (Tanzania), KCee (Nigeria), Kwami Eugene (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), DarkoVibes (Ghana), R2Bees (Ghana), Kidum (Rwanda), Sarkodie (Ghana), Tekno (Nigeria), Akote (Kenya), Jaguar Kenya (Kenya), Wizkid (Nigeria), Flava (Nigeria) and more at music concerts.

With a slew of upcoming releases and appearances, DJ Wyse is poised to grab headlines.

