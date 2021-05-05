Ded Buddy(QWECi) readies for ‘Afro King’ album this May!

The super talented cross genre R&B, Soul, Pop, Edm act Ded Buddy (QWECi) is set to finally release the much awaited Afro King Album this May.

The initial plan was to release an EP but QWECis team decided to go with an album as his fans have been craving a lot more good music from him.

Producers on the album include Tombeatz, DCQ Beats, TrackMasters, Certi Beats and Ded Buddy himself who produced some of the tracks on the album.

The album will be available on all platforms and it’s a must have on every playlist. Enjoy Good Music

Get interactive with Ded Buddy via:

www.iamdbmusic.com

www.facebook.com/iamdebee www.twitter.com/db1official www.instagram.com/db1official www.snapchat.com/ded.buddy1 www.soundcloud.com/dedbuddy\ https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-turkson-8125502a/

Paypal: Dedbuddymusic@gmail.com

WHATSAPP: +233 549297391

