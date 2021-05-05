From Diaspora

Ded Buddy(QWECi) readies for ‘Afro King’ album this May!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Ded Buddy(QWECi) readies for 'Afro King' album this May!
Ded Buddy(QWECi) readies for 'Afro King' album this May! Photo Credit: Ded Buddy(QWECi) /facebook

The super talented cross genre R&B, Soul, Pop, Edm act Ded Buddy (QWECi) is set to finally release the much awaited Afro King Album this May.

The initial plan was to release an EP but QWECis team decided to go with an album  as his fans have been craving a lot more good music from him.

Producers on the album include Tombeatz, DCQ Beats, TrackMasters, Certi Beats and Ded Buddy himself who produced some of the tracks on the album. 

The album will be available on all platforms and it’s a must have on every playlist. Enjoy Good Music 

Get interactive with Ded Buddy via:

www.iamdbmusic.com
www.facebook.com/iamdebee www.twitter.com/db1official www.instagram.com/db1official www.snapchat.com/ded.buddy1 www.soundcloud.com/dedbuddy\ https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-turkson-8125502a/
Paypal: Dedbuddymusic@gmail.com
WHATSAPP: +233 549297391

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Yebesa (Remix) by Ded Buddy feat. KiDi

Audio: Yebesa (Remix) by Ded Buddy feat. KiDi

20th December 2018
Anowa by Ded Buddy

Video: Anowa by Ded Buddy

18th June 2018
Adwoa by Ded Buddy

Audio: Adwoa by Ded Buddy

10th May 2018
Se Nu Wa by Ded Buddy

Video: Se Nu Wa by Ded Buddy

7th February 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker