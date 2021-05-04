Kwesi Clichy Out With Visuals For New Single ‘Your Love’

Talented budding artiste, Kwesi Clichy has dished out another masterpiece dubbed “Your Love” and you will surely love this one

After serving us with his debut single “I Do” last month which garnered a lot of airplays in our radio space, Clichy is out there with another banger for those in love.

The song talks about a lover who is willing to do anything for his/her partner despite constant complaints from backbiters.

The video was shot and directed by SearcyProductions.

