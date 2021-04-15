Win $1000 when you listen to Julz’ “Gandala”

After gaining some momentum and love from his last music release, Julz is back on the radar with this toe pulling tune titled Gandala.

The release of Gandala also affords fans the opportunity to win $1,000.00 for the best three(3) lucky fans who can nail it with a dance or any creative thing you can do with the song.

Check out the beautiful tune below and as well available on all music platforms across all the digital stores.

Follow Julz On Instagram and join in on the $1000 giveaway challenge for Gandala.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/julzmusics/

