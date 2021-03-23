German-Ghanaian rapper, Serious Klein should be your new favorite rapper!

Born Kelvin Boakye, Serious Klein is a globally recognized rap powerhouse, of Ghanaian origin, with a very impressive catalogue that spans high-ticket projects with names like Anderson Paak, Denzel Curry and many more.

Among other impressive feats, the fast-to-fame mega rapstar is famous for co-headlining blockbuster events around the world notably Dubai’s hottest concert ‘’Sole DXB’’ alongside Pusha T and the Global Citizen concert in Berlin alongside Mafikizolo.

Serious Klein has already earned co-signs from some top names in the global music arena – very recently being touted by Alicia Keys as ‘’one of the hottest newcomers in Germany’’.

His impressive co-sign list also includes notable music curator COLORS, who have hosted his performances twice with renowned publications FADER, Highsnobiety, Complex, Outlander Magazine, GQ Magazine and many more also reinforcing Klein’s credence and why the world should really look out for this certified superstar.

Serious Klein has proven to be a major force to be contented with, boasting a remarkable music repertoire that includes official campaign soundtracks for Mercedes Benz – for the new C-Class: ‘’Never Stop Improving’’; an official song for clothing brand, Maison Valentino and Paul Pogba’s Adidas Capsule campaign soundtrack.

Since emerging from the underground scene thanks to his debut EP ‘’Serious Outlook’’ in 2012, Klein has never looked back. He has gone ahead to deliver other impressive bodies of work notably ‘’Summer 03’s Problem’’ (2016) which gained Klein more popularity within his local market and a new found recognition in the US & UK.

His sound which he describes as ‘art rap’ is an eclectic mix of Jazz, Rap, Hip-Hop, Trap and Soul. His intrinsically diverse sound stems from his love of music of all kinds and is heavily influenced by artists ranging from 2Pac Shakur to Luther Vandross. 2016 brought Serious in contact with international artists such as Denzel Curry, Mick Jenkins, The Underachievers and Bryson Tiller, some of who he supported on European tour dates.

His short movie which was shot in Ghana won a Webby Award in 2020 over A$AP Rocky and Post Malone. Beyond the stunning visuals, Klein and long-time collaborator and Grammy award-winning producer, Rascal who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber and Jorja Smith have developed a remarkable sound.

Packing stunning visuals, lyrics filled with poetic wisdom, energy and fun, the rapper is on his way to be one of the greats of our time.

Instagram: seritheking Twitter: @seritheking Facebook: Serious Klein YouTube: Serious Klein

