Mark Asari calls on ‘Jesus’ in new music video

Mark Asari returns with a brand new video for his new single titled ‘Jesus’. ‘Jesus’ is available on all digital streaming platforms here.

The Dego Visionz directed video sees Mark strolling in various grand locations around North West London reflecting and visually expressing his love for a higher power.

Mark sings ‘’Jesus, you’re my strength and my provider yes you are’’ and ‘’you lead me through still waters there is power in your name’’.

This isn’t the first Gospel faith based single Mark has released. His previously released singles ‘Welcome Home’ and ‘Blessed’ have received great responses as well.

The self-written and produced single ‘Jesus’ takes Mark back to his production roots as he once was one of the main producers for UK gospel artists, G-Force, Guvna B, amongst other local artists.

‘Jesus’ is taken off his forthcoming EP due for release in the Spring.

Instagram: markasari Twitter: @MarkAsari Facebook: Mark Asari

