Give Thanks! as Rusty Govern teams up with Chris Marshall

USA-based Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall artist Rusty Govern has unleashed a brand new single titled “Give Thanks”.

This serves as a sequel to his recently released debut album “Victorious” which has held the Europe, Nigeria and Ghana iTunes Charts number #1 spot.

He teams up with Chris Marshall on this thankful catchy reggae strings that everyone would surely vibe on.

LISTEN BELOW:

Stream/buy a copy on iTunes or Amazon to support him. The hot single currently hit number #1 on the iTunes Charts. Get it here:https://viralpremiere.fanlink.to/GiveThanks

Connect With Rusty On Instagram: https://instagram.com/rustygovernmusic

About Rusty Govern

Rusty Govern: Born Kawayne Taylor Oct 24 in the Jones-Town area of Kingston,Jamaica. known to most of his peers to be quiet and energetic. He started doing music professionally at age 15.

He later went to America to live with his grandmother at the time. He was so focused on getting used to changes and adjusting to a new lifestyle.

He recorded his first hit songs “black skeemask” and “grow ruff”. Rusty Govern also recently released his first album ”Victorious” 14th February 2021.

