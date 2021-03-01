From Diaspora

Ginja comes strong on new single ‘Goodbye’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Ginja comes strong on new single ‘Goodbye’
Ginja comes strong on new single ‘Goodbye’ Photo Credit: Ginja

Ginja may be relatively new to the game, but with resonant singles like ‘Jolove’, ‘Lover’ and ‘Fire’ to her name in 2020 alone, there’s no downplaying the rapper/singer’s first release of the year ‘Goodbye’.

‘Goodbye’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

 3-minutes long, ‘Goodbye’ makes the most out of a bleak situation. It has Ginja reflect on a relationship marred by broken promises and betrayal.

It’s a classic heartbreak story tailored to her personal experience and as such delivers on the path to healing; self-love.

An artist of mixed heritage; Ghanaian, Beninese and Nigerian, Ginja is a Beligium-based singer, rapper and songwriter who’s music is a fusion of Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, Hiplife and Afro-Dancehall.

She’s keen on giving her best and crafting a catalogue worthy of acclaim.

‘Goodbye’ has a groovy production amid Ginja’s genius, making it a joy to play through again and again.

It comes with an official music video you wouldn’t want to miss on. Check it out.

Twitter: @Ginjaxspice Facebook: GinjaXspice Instagram: ginjaa_

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker