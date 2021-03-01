Ginja comes strong on new single ‘Goodbye’

Ginja may be relatively new to the game, but with resonant singles like ‘Jolove’, ‘Lover’ and ‘Fire’ to her name in 2020 alone, there’s no downplaying the rapper/singer’s first release of the year ‘Goodbye’.

‘Goodbye’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

3-minutes long, ‘Goodbye’ makes the most out of a bleak situation. It has Ginja reflect on a relationship marred by broken promises and betrayal.

It’s a classic heartbreak story tailored to her personal experience and as such delivers on the path to healing; self-love.

An artist of mixed heritage; Ghanaian, Beninese and Nigerian, Ginja is a Beligium-based singer, rapper and songwriter who’s music is a fusion of Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, Hiplife and Afro-Dancehall.

She’s keen on giving her best and crafting a catalogue worthy of acclaim.

‘Goodbye’ has a groovy production amid Ginja’s genius, making it a joy to play through again and again.

It comes with an official music video you wouldn’t want to miss on. Check it out.

Twitter: @Ginjaxspice Facebook: GinjaXspice Instagram: ginjaa_

