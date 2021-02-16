From Diaspora

KwaMe Truuth goes inspirational on new single; Note To Self

Photo Credit: KwaMe Truuth /Twitter

KwaMe Truuth makes his presence known once again as he finally dishes out his first single this year dubbed “Note To Self”

He sounds emotional and inspirational in this song as he delivers some succulent vocals and thought-provoking rap lines.

The Better Recognize rapper goes all out on Note To Self as he seeks to motivate and give one that upliftment.

Note To Self was produced by B. Young and was mixed and mastered by Braindom.

