Frenna combines with UK chart-toppers for ‘Guestlist’

Dutch artist of Ghanaian descent, Frenna continues his international voyage with the release of the eagerly awaited collaboration ‘Guestlist’ featuring UK chart-toppers NSG.

Frenna made his name with hit singles ‘Money Deh Yah’ featuring French rapper Vegedream and ‘Abloh’ featuring D-Block Europe, and amassed over 1 billion worldwide streams last year,

Both leaders in their respective territories, Frenna’s urban sounds infused with rhythms of his African heritage combined with NSG’s tastemaking bars underline the sheer magnitude of their skills.

This border-crossing collaboration goes even further as Dutch star producer Spanker and UK A-list production team 4Play lay the foundation for the artists’ words.

‘Guestlist’ combines Afroswing and UK rap, with hints of Dancehall, as the artists rap in both English and Dutch, and the producers implement enticing bass, various types of string instruments, and make use of unique forms of percussion; a perfect recipe for success.

‘Guestlist‘ is available everywhere – https://frenna.lnk.to/guestlist/

Frenna kicked off 2021 with the alluring ‘Dragon Roll’ which garnered over 3.5 million streams and opened the road towards Frenna’s 5th solo album.

‘Guestlist’ is the second single planned to be part of Frenna’s album, which is set to be released in the coming months.

Both releases give fans a taste of what they can expect from the upcoming album as Frenna embraces his Ghanaian roots and his sound prepares to tackle the international scene.

