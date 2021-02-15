From Diaspora

Slim Flex serves soothing visuals for new lovers jam; Ohemaa

Toronto-based Ghanaian Afro-urban superstar, Slim Flex is steadily building a reputation as the smoothest operator in the game with a new single ‘Ohemaa’ that is set to spin some heads and get lovers grooving.

Slim Flex, whose love for performing originates from his church roots in Ghana, West Africa where he discovered a life-long love for music, shone ever so brightly on ‘Ohemaa’. ‘Ohemaa’ is available for streaming globally here.

His silvery vocals syncs perfectly with the metronomic rhythm of the song, delivering a very sensual, groovy and appealing romantic record.

‘Ohemaa’ a word that translates to queen in the Twi dialect, tells the tale of adulation of a love interest. Through waves of sweet sing-along verses, Slim Flex exalts his lover, placing her on the highest pedestal and showing the world that nothing comes close to how he feels about her.

‘Ohemaa’ comes at the back of Slim Flex’s exit from his old management, with the crooner launching his own label, ‘’Slim Flex Music’’. Produced by Teckmix, ‘Ohemaa’ certainly the anthem for this season of love.

Instagram: slimflexofficial Twitter: @KwasiSlimflex Facebook: SlimFlex Godson

