UK-based Ghanaian DJ Tiiny fired for demanding GHS 1,590 payola!

Is it that it’s a Ghanaian thing? The never ending escapades of artiste to DJ relations in terms of paying money to have your songs aired – Payola, because , Frank Boakye-Yiadom aka DJ Tiiny just got fired from Capital Xtra!

He was dropped after it emerged that he had asked for payment of £200 to play songs on his weekly radio show. Such a practice goes against the Ofcom broadcasting code, and is not allowed on UK radio.

The DJ, who tours with Stormzy, released a statement saying he “carelessly and irresponsibly took advantage” of his position and also apologised to all “those I have let down.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions and fully accept the consequences,” wrote the DJ. He had been broadcasting on Capital Xtra since 2018, presenting a Friday night show that presented a mix of hip-hop, R&B and grime.

However, in a story initially reported by The Sun, it emerged that the DJ had written to a producer demanding money in exchange for putting his song on air

The story was based on a tweet by producer J Beatz Music, who posted a screengrab of an email purportedly written by the DJ.

“If you wish for the track to be premiered on my Friday night radio show, there would be a charge of £200 for one track,” the email said. “This would also include keeping the track within my radio playlist for two weeks.

He added, “The track would need to be clean (no swearing, etc) and would need to be reviewed by my team prior to being broadcasted [sic] on the radio.”

Following the publication of the story, DJ Tiiny was removed from Capital Xtra’s schedule and his profile was deleted from their website.

So I did a mail out of my new track coming out and look at what this DJ is telling me!



Pay to play you know smh!



This DJ is on a big station and is asking for money to play songs what kinda Selecta is this?!?!? pic.twitter.com/f0lqIM3srI — J Beatz (@jbeatzmusic) January 28, 2021

Global Radio, the parent company of Capital and Capital Xtra, declined to comment on the situation when contacted by the BBC.

The company may face censure from broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over the incident.

Section 10.5 of the broadcasting code specifically outlaws pay-for-play deals, stating, “No commercial arrangement that involves payment, or the provision of some other valuable consideration, to the broadcaster may influence the selection or rotation of music for broadcast”.

You are a fraud mate you are on big capital Xtra trying to charge people £200 to play a song you should be ashamed of yourself what kind of DJ are you!



Has stormzy not being able to tour affected your pockets that much that you have stooped to these low levels? @DJTiiNY pic.twitter.com/VriwZeoBZk — J Beatz (@jbeatzmusic) January 28, 2021

Penalties for breaking the code can include financial penalties and the revocation of a station’s licence to broadcast.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!