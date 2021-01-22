From Diaspora

Salim Montari rules Germany's Hip-hop scene with new jam; Celina

His "Moonwalk" song made 5m Spotify streams, 2m YouTube views & was soundtrack in Netflix's "Asphalt Burning".

Salim Montari rules Germany's Hip-hop scene with new jam; Celina
Salim Montari rules Germany's Hip-hop scene with new jam; Celina Photo Credit: Salim Montari

German rapper with Ghanaian origin Salim Montari is making waves in Germany after releasing his latest single titled; Celina.

The rapper gained nationwide attention in Germany after releasing his debut single; Moonwalk, inspired by Pop Smoke and its far too short career,

He now wants to stir up the music world with not only his modern trap sound with a NY & UK drill touch, but also his own language, making him one of the most exciting newcomers of this time.

Salim Montari is more than just a new generation rapper. Rather, he is an artist and entertainer who knows no limits with his energy and creativity.

In an interview with Salim Montari aka ‘Montari Flex’, he said “I am making huge impact in Germany, My music has been accepted by everyone there, you can tell from my numbers on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

His “Moonwalk” song made 5 million plus Spotify streams, approximately 2 million YouTube views and soundtrack in Netflix film “Asphalt Burning”.

The song Celina was produced by Brasco.

