Loofy serves colorful music video for new banger; Pepe

Sensational versatile artiste, Loofy is out with the official music video for ‘’Pepe’’ off his upcoming much anticipated EP, ‘’7.83’’.

The smash groovy Afrobeats single is Directed by Nirvana with ultra-colorful visual that embodies a theme that screams saucy just like the title “Pepe.”

Poised to become a mainstream sensation and a regular chart topper, Loofy is almost done with his six-track EP, which is slated to be released later in January.

The UK based artiste who is currently in Ghana exploring musically is also putting finishing touches to his EP, has hinted at working with a few of the household showbiz names including Medikal, Joey B, Kelvin Boy, Kwesi Arthur and also looks forward to a dream collabo with heavyweights like Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

