Eugy & Chop Daily partner up for Plenty Pepper

In the follow up to the viral hit, ‘My Touch’, Eugy joins forces once again with Chop Daily this time celebrating his Ghanaian roots with new entry; Plenty Pepper.

Produced by Team Salut & Manny it is released via Chop Daily records and Future State Inc. Having spent Christmas 2020 in Ghana, Eugy is in his element on this record as he explicitly lets the world know he is here to stay. After his huge success with Mr. Eazi and Dance With Me, Eugy clearly let’s music world know he is back with more hits and is more hungry than ever. LISTEN HERE

An upbeat, club vibe, with a nod to street culture the track is sure to get your waist moving whilst serenading the souls of your feet.

With the launch of the Plenty Pepper challenge the dance is only starting and even though the clubs are closed Eugy is helping turn living rooms, bedrooms and the outdoors into the new club, with dancers all around the world ready to take on the challenge.

Mixing Twi, Fante and English this track celebrates all that Eugy represents as he champions the power and beauty of the West African woman with a nod to RiRi’s Fenty line the ladies are in for a treat. Eugy’s smooth vocal accompanied by Team Saluts infectious production guarantees that you’ll have this on repeat.

“I wrote Plenty Pepper after realising that we need to keep the dance going. 2020 was a tough year for everyone and with England being in lockdown early 2021 I wanted to ensure my fans stay smiling and dancing.”

Plenty Pepper speaks to the fact that Eugy has a pocket full of tricks and he is only getting started whilst celebrating all the island women out there.

Ushering in an era of new west African music, Eugy is back with vengeance and he’s not slowing up anytime soon.

