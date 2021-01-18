Amanda Ofori surrenders it all to God in new single; Hopeless Without You

London-based Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Amanda Ofori serves believers with a soulful new song, ‘Hopeless Without You’, expressing and acknowledging God’s superiority in every facet of her life.

She casts all her insecurities aside for Him and asks we do same, as He is our everything and in His presence we find hope.

’I am happy to announce the release of my new single. I received the words and rhythm of this song in one of the most painful seasons of my life in 2013. As I sat down ‘’still’’ during my quiet time, the words came along with the melody.

I got to a place where my complete hope had to be in the Lord. I am so grateful to have Cwesi Oteng feature on the song’’, Amanda beams with excitement.

Amanda Ofori is a young vibrant worshiper who has been passionate about gospel music from a very young age. Being brought up in a Christian household, from the age of 2,

Amanda was inspired by her grandmother and mother who worship every morning with local and foreign gospel music. Her morning rides to school with her mum were filled with worship songs by Don Moen and Michael Smith which influenced her love for worship music.

Amanda began pursuing her passion – from the age of 8 began writing songs and putting together melodies the Lord lays on her heart. Her musical influences include Tasha Cobbs, Kierra Sheard, Chris Tomlin, Joe Mettle, Benjamin Dube and Fred Hammond.

Instagram: amanda_favoured1

Twitter: @Amanda_preach

Facebook: Mandyfavoured Ofori

